Local bakeries extra busy as the holidays draw near

We are days away from Christmas and bakeries around the area are extremely busy trying to get all of their orders filled ahead of the holidays.

Supplies such as boxes, shortening, Oreo crumbs, and cocoa have become extremely expensive in the past six months.

At Icing on the Lake, they had to stop taking orders for some items. But, their case is still full of cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and more.

Despite the supply shortage, the owner says she is thankful to serve her baked goods to such a supportive community.

“It hasn’t slowed anything down. It’s just that I have to go online and pay a lot more money because we have to have cocoa powder or we have to have boxes. I just have to spend a lot more money on it.” said Heidi Fette, Owner of Icing on the Lake.

Fette says the ATM After Hours treat machine is outside the bakery and is also available to buy cupcakes, cake pops and other treats.