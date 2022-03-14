One local bakery made everything from cookies to cupcakes and even pies for Pi Day.

The Rex Brothers Bakery opened in September of 2021.

Each day the bakery makes about 10 homemade pies with customers always requesting cherry or blueberry.

Every item made at Rex Brothers Bakery is fresh and homemade just like generations before them.

“Nana and grandma and mom had us in the kitchen doing pies and cookies and stuff. Parents grew up on big farms, big families and didn’t go out to eat much. So everything was always homemade. So that’s kind of our motto here. We don’t do nothing from a box or a can, and we don’t use preservatives,” said Andrew Rex, Owner of Rex Brothers Bakery.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Rex Brothers Bakery is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Tuesdays.