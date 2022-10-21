As prices for eggs and butter continue to increase nationally, a local bakery is making changes in an effort not to increase its prices.

The owner of Icing On The Lake, Heidi Fette, said the bakery is being more careful with how they ration their butter and eggs while making desserts.

She said this has helped the bakery maintain affordable prices for the community.

The owner also said the bakery has been able to continue using its usual ingredients instead of substitutes like many other businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re just trying to be extra, extra cautious and careful when baking so that we’re not wasting as much because sometimes we make mistakes and we have to throw out a lot of stuff. But we’re really trying to be just very conscientious,” said Heidi Fette, owner, Icing On The Lake.

The owner said the more desserts they sell, the less likely it is that prices will have to be increased.