Local bakery pays it forward donating bread to Community Shelter Services

Majestic Baking Company is providing Erie sourdough bread to the Community Shelter Services.

“Buy a loaf of bread, give a loaf. What they are trying to do is we are trying to buy locally,” said Mark Alexa, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services.

“We can extend this program for as long as we have donations, and if we have 130 loaves, that’s five weeks of bread that we could donate over a month,” said Jessica Shultz, Head of Operations at Majestic Baking Company.

“Another representation of Erie folks taking care of each other. This is really hard work for everybody, but I think there’s really beautiful relationships and new partnerships that are forming even between small businesses and nonprofits,” said Shultz.

A member of the Erie community said that she was able to contribute to the grateful bread program.

“I did buy a loaf of bread to pay forward and its great because now they’re doing the online ordering so you just order ahead of time, pay ahead of time and then just come and pick it up. That’s how you can order a loaf to be given to someone else as well,” said Karen Nies, Erie Resident.

