Local bakery shuts down dine-in service after social media harassment

After the owner of a Corry Bakery defies state and county reopening guidelines and opens her business to sit-down customers, she has a change of heart.

We traveled over to Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe in Corry to get more on the customers reactions to this decision.

Customers at the eatery are dining in for one last time until further notice.

This afternoon Stephanie Smith, owner of Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe, said that the business will stop allowing customers to eat inside after Monday afternoon.

The eatery was originally violating Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening plan, but the owner is closing her doors for another reason.

On social media, Smith announced that the bakery and cafe was closing because two employees were threatened and harassed outside of work.

The restaurant will switch to take out only beginning on Tuesday.

Smith who did not want to go on camera said the following:

“I’m very disappointed that it’s ending this way. I hope that this will spark other business owners to stand up and take our town back,” said Stephanie Smith, Owner of Kneadful Things Bakery and Cafe.

Customers inside of the establishment are frustrated over the governor’s decision within Pennsylvania.

“I personally think the crime was committed when people made bodily threats against the people that work here. Those should be the ones going to jail, not the people that are running this business. The government has no right to force us to close down our businesses. We have the right to peacefully assemble,” said Paul Nidemyos, Erie Resident.

Smith also said that on social media employees are off limits and that this is now a travesty to her town. The bakery will be open for take out only from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.