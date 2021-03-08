Local band raises money for charity in global virtual concert for kids

A local band is rocking out all for a good cause.

“Swimming With Clothes On” was part of the “Kids Rock for Kids” livestream concert last night.

More than 20 bands from across the country and around the world took part in this charity event.

What a show!!! Missed it? Check it out on our site – LINK IN BIO. Still time to watch and donate! . 21 incredible… Posted by Kids Rock For Kids on Sunday, March 7, 2021

“Kids Rock for Kids” is a nonprofit which raises money for children-related charities. This is the 5th year for the concert, which has raised over $15,000 for charities.

This year, donations will go to the global fight against COVID-19.