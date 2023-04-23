One local bar has a special way of combining peoples’ love of beer and books.

Erie Ale works held its monthly Beer and Book Club meetup Sunday. Members meet every third Sunday of the month.

They all choose a book, read, it, then meet up and discuss the book over a few beers.

Workers there said it brings everybody together and gives them a reason to hang out on a Sunday morning.

“Beer is a sort of a social lubricant as it is so if you can add a topic that can get everybody on the same discussion it usually fosters a pretty good conversation about books and beer and life in general,” said Steve Anthony of Erie Ale Works.

This weeks book of discussion is called “The Power” described as a Dystopian novel about the future.