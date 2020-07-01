Local barber shops and hair salons getting back to business

Many barbers and hair stylists are back to clipping.

Earlier this morning on JET 24 Action News Good Morning Erie, Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with a few of them on getting back to styling hair.

“It goes both ways. We’re excited and a little nervous at the same time.” said Al Smitherman, manager of Heads of State Barber Shop.

The normalcy of running a hair business isn’t quite back to what it used to be, but you can say business is running somewhat normal. Smitherman says that it’s nice to have clients back in the chair, but he’s mindful of the risks.

“You want to help everybody that you can because you know it has been months since they had a haircut, but at the same time you don’t want to overwhelm yourself.” Smitherman said.

“We’re just ecstatic to be back and see our customers and we’re looking forward to seeing the ones we haven’t seen yet.” said Laurie Hutchison, manager of Great Clips.

Many of the barber shops and hair salons limit their capacity and many must follow the six feet social distancing and sanitization guidelines.

“Safety is our number one priority for our customers and our staff.” Hutchison said.

Many businesses like these would have to adjust to the new normal. Even customers would have to adjust to the new regulations in business. The manager of Heads of State Barber Shop says clients would have to enter from the front door and exit to the rear doors.

“It’s a little tough to deal with a lot of the things that they’re imposing on us, but for safety we have to do it.” Smitherman.

Al Smitherman and Laurie Hutchison say they’re certainly prepared for what is yet to come.