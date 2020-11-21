Local barbershop gives away food baskets to the community for Thanksgiving

Each year one local barbershop holds a large community Thanksgiving Dinner.

However, this year Heads on State Street Barbershop had to make some changes.

Instead of a large gathering, the barber shop will be handing out baskets with materials for Thanksgiving dinner.

Giant Eagle and Sam’s Club will be sponsoring the baskets. Members of the community stepped up either by donating or volunteering with the basket distribution.

The manager of Heads on State Street said that it feels good to still be able to contribute to the community’s relief, especially with so many families that are struggling this year.

“A feed the community sit down dinner, but like I said because of COVID that kind of changes everything and despite the pandemic and respects to the pandemic, what were doing this year is just giving away baskets,” said Allan Smitherman, Manager of Heads of State Street Barbershop.

Smitherman added that the baskets will be picked up by some families from the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School.