After 10 days on the run and multiple sightings, a local basset hound is back home with her family on Wednesday night.

Seven-year-old Gracie slipped out of her fence near 29th and Perry Streets on July 24.

Gracie’s owners were worried sick about her. They shared posters around the neighborhood and on social media, organized search parties, and even hired a professional tracking company out of Virginia.

There were several Gracie sightings over the past 10 days. One sighting was as far away as Glenwood Hills.

The sighting on Wednesday morning however lead to Gracie finally coming home.