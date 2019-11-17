Local beer celebrated at Ales & Aces

The fourth annual Ales and Aces celebrated the manufacturing of local beer.

The local breweries of the region’s Lake Erie Ale Trail showcased their products. Each member brewer brought two of their unique beers released for the colder months, paired up with food offerings from Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

“It feels great, it’s a great turnout, great day,” said Jason Lavery, President of Lake Erie Ale Trail. “Awesome beers and awesome food.”

The event also included live entertainment. The goal of tonight’s event was to promote local breweries.