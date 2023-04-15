The annual Erie Beer Festival returned to downtown Erie this weekend.

Erie Beer Fest presented by WQLN and The Brewerie showcases product from more than a dozen local breweries. Organizers said this event has taken place for 17 years now.

The president of WQLN said it’s great to see the evolution of Erie Beer Fest.

“Back in the early 2000’s craft beer was a different thing it was kind of new, it was kind of different today. I think a lot of people have figured it out, they know what it is but it’s so interesting to come in a room like this and travel the Erie Ale Trail,” Tom New, president of WQLN.

New said the owner of the Brewerie, Chris Sirianni, and his staff do so much for nonprofits in the area, the beer fest is only one example of their community engagement efforts.