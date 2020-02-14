Local bikers and community members to come together to call for justice at the Erie County Courthouse

A group of local bikers and community members will come together to call for justice for a man killed while riding his motorcycle in Erie.

56-year-old Robert Moir was rear-ended by a car while riding his bike on Cherry Street back in October of 2018.

Moir was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The group leading the protest, the Mission Riders, say that the driver has yet to be charged in this case and that people need to be held accountable.

The Mission Riders is a group that stands for the rights of bikers.

They are inviting anyone who wishes to attend to join them outside of the Erie County Courthouse for a demonstration today at 4 p.m.