Local bikers host parade for residents of Erie Homes for Children and Adults

The 7th annual Victory Ride was canceled due to the pandemic, but local bikers were able to gather together to ride for a cause.

The Chrome Angels and other local bikers gathered at Harley Davidson on west 12th, riding past Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) so they can hear the motorcycles and celebrate a day of positivity.

It’s a good day for the residents at the EHCA. Erie Homes for Children and Adults, is a facility that helps disabled people of all ages. A local biking group, the Chrome Angels, visited those residents. The vice president of marketing at EHCA says the Chrome Angels stepped up since the annual victory ride was cancelled.

“The Chrome Angels said if we cant have the ride, we’re going to do a parade format, completely touchless, and bring the event to your residents who we support in our community homes,” says Jonathan Riling, Erie Homes for Children and Adults vice president of marketing.

This charity ride is driving by EHCA’s west side community homes, taking a break at the main facility on the east side, and then visiting all of the homes on the east side. Rilling adds that the drive by will be a nice change of pace for residents who have been spending a lot of time at home.

“Our residents are no different than everybody else. They’re in there houses, they’re looking for things to do, and they’re looking for fresh air. This event really allows the motorcycle groups that are here today to go out and just make somebody’s day,” says Rilling.

The president of Chrome Angels says despite the original Victory Ride being cancelled, it’s important to find ways to give back to the community.

“It is very important that we don’t leave them behind during all this COVID and social distancing so whenever we can raise money or just put a smile on someones face that’s very important to us,” say Chrome Angels president Theresa Molmgren.

The Chrome Angels and the rest of the bikers want residents at EHCA to feel supported through these uncertain times.

“There are people in the community that really care about the residents that they are part of our community and they’ve been suffering through this COVID just as much as everyone else has,” says Molmgren.

Normally, the Victory Ride would allow for children from EHCA to ride in the bikers side cars; a day many of them look forward to. Hopefully next year, the Victory Ride will be in full swing.