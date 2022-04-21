The former Quin-T Tech Paper building has stood at 16th and French Street for many years. It will soon be demolished within the next two to three months.

“We are excited to finally launch the demolition of this building and attached smoke stack. It’s been a long time coming but it’s coming down,” said Tina Mengine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority has received funding for the demolition project.

“We were funded by the City of Erie to purchase the property, and then both the city and the county provided American Rescue funds to help pay for the cleanup and demolition. We also had an EPA grant from the federal government that paid for a lot of the environmental work,” Mengine said.

Project managers of the demolition shared what goes into ensuring safety in order to bring down the former Quin-T building and the attached smoke stack.

“When you got unsound structures, you want to make the area safe and set up your perimeter controls so you have the proper work area. You can do what you need to do safely and you won’t put anybody in harm’s way,” said Andy Emery.

Residents in the area are hopeful that the transformation will benefit their neighborhood.

“A park to give the residents and the kids and the people of the area a place to go out and enjoy themselves,” said Paul Gambill, Resident.

According to Emery, the demolition of the smoke stack will follow the same process as the Quin-T building within one to two months.