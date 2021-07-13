Local boat captain voices concern for inexperienced paddle boat riders safety

A local boat captain voiced his concerns for inexperienced paddle boat riders safety to the Erie Port Authority.

Captain Bob Zawadzki suggested that they put six no wake buoys from the end of the Pier West to the break wall for Bay Harbor East.

He said that this will give kayaks and canoes a place to feel safe from larger boats on the bay.

“That way the people who are learning to paddle boat or maybe are experts out of whatever place to come from the city side of the bay get to enjoy what they like to do with the paddle boats or with the sail, sail boards and the other stuff that they use and to make it a safe area,” said Bob Zawadzki, Licensed Boat Captain.

Captain Zawadzki said that he has contacted the harbor master and they will look into it.

