A local bookstore located in Liberty Plaza is planning on expanding its reach and relocating, but not far from its current home.

Werner Books is moving just a few storefronts down from its current location, but the space will be double the size of the current location.

Improvement plans include the creation of a coffee shop, an expansion of their children’s section, and more storage with seating being worked on in a courtyard outside.

“So, one of the big things that we’ve done over the past year is to get out of our four walls here. So, we’ve done a lot of pop-up shops at Frontier, downtown, with the partnership and all of those things. But we also encourage people to do more of those events in the store,” said Kyle Churman, co-owner of Werner Books.

Churman said that they’re hoping to get into their new storefront sometime over the summer.