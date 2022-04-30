April 30 is Independent Bookstore Day. The owners of one local book store invited community members to celebrate.

This is a day to celebrate locally owned book stores across the nation.

Here in Erie, Werner Books at 3514 Liberty Street, hosted an event that included raffle baskets, gifts, and a book signing.

One of the owners of Werner Books said that they are one of three local book stores in Erie.

Werner Books has been open for 11 years. However, two new owners took over the store in March.

“We’ve never had a line this long. I think it’s crazy and we’re so excited, and we’ve been posting all over social media trying to get people to come out and support us, and we’re always doing events here at the store. So today is just one example, but we’re going to try to do more about more. We’re just excited people came and found us,” said Kyle Churman, Co-Owner of Werner Books.

The owner of Werner Books said that they appreciate the way the Erie community supports local businesses.