Local bookstore sees an increase in sales just days before the Christmas holiday

It’s another busy shopping weekend at Greengarden Place.

Local stores including Pressed Books Coffee and Gifts are seeing an increase in sales just days before the Christmas holiday.

This year the book store is selling more New York Times novels, best sellers and gift cards.

Store associates said that this year is more important than ever before to shop local.

“Definitely this year we’ve seen resurgence in people wanting to come out and support us, especially the coffee shop side, giving us a try than the chain places,” said Becky Siegler, Barista at Pressed Books Coffee and Gifts.

The book store offers a variety of mystery, humor and travel books.