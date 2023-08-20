A local boy scout troop is celebrating 75 years since its founding.

Snoopy’s Tribe Troop 109 members organized to celebrate their history with a picnic in Asbury Park.

The troop has the unique ability to utilize the famous cartoon character Snoopy as it’s mascot of sorts. In 1968, they were given permission by Snoopy’s creator, Charles Shultz.

Sunday, the troop continued to operate with Snoopy as its mascot as generations of kids continue to benefit from the program.

“There’s so many different subjects and topics that they get a little bit of experience in that helps form their passion for whatever it is that they want to become when they take on a career or job or something,” said Joe Zimmerman, committee chairman.

The troop is always looking to add new members, and they meet weekly at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.