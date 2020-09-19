Local boy scout troop assists the Fort Leboeuf Historical Society by moving materials from the Eagle Hotel

A local boy scout troop earned a merit badge by serving the local community.

Boy Scout Troop 58 in Waterford helped out the Fort Leboeuf Historical Society by moving materials from the Eagle Hotel to their center on Main Street.

The merit badge honored Jimmy Stuart, who was a boy scout in his youth in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Stuart later went into the air force and retired as a general and continued his life in service.

The organizer, Thatcher Baney, has helped out at the Fort Lebouf Historical Society for years. Baney recruited the boy scout troop to help them out.

“There’s this awesome award that we could do that represents our citizenship and that’s what scouts do. We get out there and we help our community. So we came here on a Saturday and I said guys let’s get out here at 10 o’clock and move some boxes,” said Thatcher Baney, Boy Scout Troop 58.

The troop helped out the Fort Leboeuf Historical Society in small groups while also wearing masks.