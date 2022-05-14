One local Boy Scout troop is teaching its members a valuable lesson of public service.

Troop 58 camped out overnight and worked on the Historic Trails Award at the Fort Leboeuf Historical Museum.

The scouts are repairing the trail and trying to teach the kids a lesson that the principal of Boy Scouts is volunteer service.

They also want to teach them to appreciate the local history of Waterford.

“We camped out last night. It’s super fun. The weather has been awesome and overall an amazing experience,” said Thatcher Baney, Troop 58.

Everybody in the troop that participated will receive an award.