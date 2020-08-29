Local breweries adjusting to restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic

Local breweries affected by the CDC restrictions, including the 25% capacity limit.

Owners say there has been an adjustment period, figuring out ways to have guests stay socially distant. One brewery, Erie Ale Works, set up tents in the parking lot to prepare for potential rain.

With indoor capacity at less than 10 people including staff at Erie Ale Works, the brewery is utilizing the parking lot for socially distant seating, the co-founder saying they’re taking it week by week.

“We can’t make plans more than a week or two out because the rules change, the weather will change. We’re doing the best we can with what we have.” said Jeff McCullor, Co-Founder of Erie Ale Works.

Some local breweries adapting to the 25% capacity rule, some limiting their hours but still seeing a fair amount of business.

“Business has been pretty decent in spite of the circumstances we’re facing. Numbers are about half of what we were doing in the winter when everybody’s staying indoors.” said Joshua Russell, Executive Chef at Voodoo Brewery.

The Voodoo Brewery is open Thursday through Sunday. The executive chef adding they’re grateful for their outdoor space. Another brewery has actually expanded their hours, opening for lunch on Fridays. The founder of Lavery Brewing Company says outdoor seating is crucial.

“I’m very grateful and happy that we picked a space that has so much outdoor capacity.” said Jason Lavery. “Working on other options for winter, we don’t really know exactly what that looks like yet.”

Lavery Brewing Company says they have made about $1,000 their first day back serving lunch.

There were rumors that Sprague Farm and Brew Works were closing. However, they are still open, but they have adjusted their schedule. You can learn more about Sprague Farm and Brew Works by clicking here.