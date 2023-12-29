Local craft breweries are seeing an increase in sales during the holiday season with New Years Eve in just two days.

Erieites love to shop local, even when it comes to their beer.

For Erie Ale works on West 12th Street this is one of the busiest times of the year when it comes to-go sales.

One of the owners said since Erie Ale Works is part of the Lake Erie Ale Trail, they see a lot of customers coming in for growler fills. Adding general retail sales are up for sweatshirts, coffee mugs, and pint glasses.

“The last two weeks have been super good probably the middle of December through the end of the month are really good for to-go sales,” said Jeff McCullor, co-founder of Erie Ale Works. “It’s a lot of people hanging out at home and they take a canned product from a local brewery to their favorite party spot whether it’s their house, someone else’s house.”

Lavery Brewing Company is also seeing an increase in to-go sales as customers prepare for New Years Eve.

The head brewers at Lavery said since they’ve expanded their facility they have been able to produce more product and the community is supporting them