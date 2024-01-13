The Cleveland Browns face off against the Houston Texans in the playoffs Saturday night and fans in Erie are excited.

Superfan Greg Figurski is the president of the Browns Backers of Erie, and he’s waited for Saturday night’s game for a long time.

He says in 1964 he went to his first Browns game where he saw Jim Brown play before he retired. As the president of the Browns Backers, he’s worked with Browns fans in the Erie community; bringing busloads of people to their games.

He and his friend Jeff Babango said they’re optimistic about Saturday night’s game.

“Going through the course of the decades and that all the ups and downs, mostly downs this is real nice to see that we’re catching up with the rest of the league and we’re showing we have an elite team that can compete and maybe win the Super Bowl,” said Greg Figurski, president of Browns Backers Erie.

Figurski said there was a turning point when Cleveland picked up their most recent playoff win in 2020 against the Steelers.