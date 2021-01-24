Local Buffalo Bills fans cheer on their team during the AFC Championship

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

There is Buffalo Bills fever in Erie!

With a win Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills have a chance to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Fans flocked to That Place on 26th Street to enjoy some wings, a few beers, and hope for a Super Bowl ring for the Bills.

Barry Miller was one of many fans at That Place on 26th Street enjoying some wings and rooting for his beloved and long suffering Buffalo Bills.

“It’s just amazing that we made it this far. I am so proud of them, proud of the team, the fans really needed this. It has been a long time coming and the fact that we might get to face Tom Brady again in the Super Bowl, get our redemption back for 20 years of chaos.” Miller said.

Miller also says this is great for the tri-state area.

“I love the Browns, I love the Steelers and I love everybody. The fact that we are still in the game for our tri-state really means a lot for everybody. We are all pulling for them, let’s go Buffalo!” Miller said.

Buffalo Bills fan John Paoleloa says he didn’t expect the Bills to be so good this year, but he’s not complaining.

“It’s been weird because you don’t expect it, you never expect them to be 13 and 3 and go this far and make it to the championship game. It’s just a weird feeling for so long and being mediocre for the past twenty years had been tough, so I’m just happy to be here.

Paoleloa is hoping to see the Bills make it all the way to the Big Game.

“What else would you want at this point. The last time we were here, I was ten years old.” Paoleloa said.