Local Buffalo Bills fans gear up for AFC championship game

The Buffalo Bills will soon take the field in hopes of earning a ticket to the Super Bowl. It’s a moment that Bills fans have waited for!

There is excitement in the air because for the first time in a long time, not since the 1993 season, have the Bills played in the AFC Championship. Ironically, they’re facing the same team they did in their last appearance.

The Bills are a hometown favorite NFL team for many in Erie. For the first time in more than 25 years, the team will play in the AFC championship game.

“I just got goosebumps. It’s funny to think about because growing up, I’m 32, my family has had season tickets since 1973 and I have been going to games since I was eight.” said Rob Barger.

The Bills will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The winner of this game will go on to play in the Super Bowl.

One Erie woman telling her story of how she made her way to the Buffalo airport to greet the Bills when they clinched the AFC East.

“It was awesome. It was very safe. We all had masks on and it was amazing. The team was just so thrilled to see everybody.” said Christine Langer.

Now it’s time for fans to put on their Buffalo Bills gear or even create some new fans.

“That’s how Bills fans say hi. It’s ‘Go Bills’ and it’s not ‘Hey, how are you?’ it’s a family. It really is.” Barger said.

“Go Bills, that’s just what you say. It’s just so much fun and it’s such a great atmosphere for everybody around us.” Langer said.

As for what Buffalo fans have to say to those who might want to cheer on the Bills this weekend.

“There’s room on the wagon, so hop on and let’s go! Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.” said Nicole Pater.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. and be sure to tune in Sunday morning for Buffalo Kickoff Live starting at 11:30 a.m.