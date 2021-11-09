Local business blends creative designs with patent pending technology while creating jobs in Erie

A local business is blending creative designs with patent pending technology and creating jobs in Erie.

Blair Mead Designs is a garment manufacturer that’s been growing in Erie since 2017.

The company has created a new line of sustainability sourced designs that include an element that can heat and cool the person wearing the clothing.

The CEO also pointed out the technology could also have medical device uses as well.

She said that the message and marketing are key to the brand’s growth.

“We intend to own the technology. That will set us apart and also we’re made in the USA, so we have a sustainable message all the way through not only with the technology, but with the process and the way in which the clothing is made. All sustained amazing conditions for our worker,” said Blair Mead, CEO of Blair Mead Designs.

To learn more about Blair Mead Designs, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists