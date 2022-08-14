Sunday was 814 Day as local businesses and community members celebrated all around Erie in various ways.

Here is more on what people are doing on this special day.

814 Day is all about celebrating all things Erie. This day features a slate of events that people can enjoy.

The date August 14 has a significant meaning to local residents.

The date represents our area code 814 and the people and cultures that reside in it.

One local business that has embraced this holiday is Erie Apparel who celebrates 814 Day with their fourth year of celebrating.

“It started as a storage room sale that we kind of developed into a local holiday to really celebrate the 814, the area code, and the local pride that people have,” said Max Webber, Marketing Director of Erie Apparel.

Erie Apparel had that they said was their biggest sale event of the year. They have seen dozens of customers throughout the day.

The marketing director of Erie Apparel said that this event shines a light on and recognizes local favorites.

“Our biggest thing is promoting local and building community. From Smith’s to Might Fine to Romolo’s Chocolates, there’s just so many great things in Erie that people love. Being able to showcase that this summer with a holiday like this and a sale, it just goes a long way in promoting the local community,” said Webber.

Erie Apparel also noted that they have partnered with the City of Erie said that there are events going on throughout the day with family recreational activities.

Other events on 814 Day included a drum circle that took place at 4 p.m. as well as what is called the 814 concert series. The concert series took place at East 32nd and Holland Streets.