Erie for Ukraine received more than $20,000 after one local company’s fundraiser.

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply chose to support the Erie for Ukraine campaign.

Gennadiy Bogdanets, a Hovis employee and Erie for Ukraine organizer, said he’s proud of the Erie community.

“It’s been overwhelming to see the amazing support for the Erie community, something that we didn’t expect, but people just keep coming and putting their time with volunteering and monetary donations. Also, just the items that they brought that we’re able to send and help those people out,” said Gennadiy Bogdanets, Erie for Ukraine Organizer.

Bogdanets said he was born in Ukraine and he and his family moved to Erie when he was six years old.

“We know relatives that live there, we have churches that we’re connected with there that they’re working there. It’s probably closer to us than anybody else and that’s why we’re so passionate about it,” Bogdanets said.

Curt Hovis, the Vice President of Hovis Auto & Truck Supply, said he’s grateful members of the community were united in their support for the people of Ukraine.

“Everybody had the same belief that they want to affect some type of change, some type of help and they see it every night and they were just so generous,” said Curt Hovis, Vice President of Hovis Auto & Truck Supply.

Hovis said when he learned about the campaign from his employee, he knew they needed to contribute to the cause.

If you would like to donate, click here or check out the Erie for Ukraine Facebook page.