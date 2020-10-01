Local business hosting drive thru fundraiser for family of Johnny Heubel

One local business is coming together with high school students to raise money for a family in need.

On Saturday, a drive thru fundraiser will be underway to support the family of Johnny Heubel. Heubel is a senior football player at McDowell who collapsed from a brain injury during a game against Cathedral Prep.

Saturday’s event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Fitness U parking lot located on West 15th Street.

“A lot of local people have stepped up, a lot of local businesses dedicating and donating all of the good stuff we need, so we can create a better charitable donation for Johnny and his family.” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of Fitness U.

“It’s beautiful, I think it really says something about the Millcreek community and the whole Erie community, with everybody coming together like this at such short notice is amazing.” said Justo Rivera, a senior at McDowell High School.

Thursday evening, the public is invited to join a service of prayer and hope beginning at 6:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Gym in the 2800 block of West 38th Street.

