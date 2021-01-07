Local business owner announces candidacy for Erie County Executive

A local business owner is announcing his candidacy for Erie County Executive.

Brenton Davis is looking to pair his professional experience and military leadership in the role of Erie County Executive.

Davis is a Republican and ran for the position once before.

If elected, Davis plans on prioritizing the COVID-19 pandemic, helping small businesses and creating jobs with livable wages.

“My primary objective as the next Erie County Executive is to focus on economic recovery and job creation with sustainable wages.” Davis said.

This decision comes as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has decided to not seek re-election.