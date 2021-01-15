Local business owner wins Ben Franklin’s $50,000 Big Idea Contest for Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails

A local business owner and team have won Ben Franklin’s Big Idea Contest for their Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails.

Rebecca Styn, owner of Room 33 in downtown Erie, and Blind Tiger won the first place prize of $50k in startup funding in this year’s Northwest PA BIG IDEA contest, along with the People’s Choice Award of $2,500.

Seven finalists pitched their presentations via zoom Jan. 14.

This Thursday, Blind Tiger is one of seven finalists for the Ben Franklin Technology PArtners Big Idea contest – with a… Posted by Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Dr. Styn and her team are developing natural, organic alternatives to alcoholic cocktails, which will be shelf stable for up to 18 months.

Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails was recently named a finalist for Ben Franklin Technology Partners/Central and… Posted by Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails on Monday, November 2, 2020

Stephen Brawley, President and CEO of Ben Franklin, stated in a news release, “I don’t envy this panel of judges the job they faced in choosing just one winner out of this great group of finalists. Many thanks to all those who participated, and congratulations to Rebecca and the team at Blind Tiger”

Other participating finalists included:

Additive Enginuity Group, located in Seneca, is developing innovative product designs that help improve productivity while promoting workplace safety.

American Precast Industries, located in Clarion, is focused on innovative, cost effective products to meet the economic pressures from COVID-19 while stimulatingregional economic growth.

Elements Aligned, located in Erie, is developing adjustable panel hangers that create modular interior walls.

Leverage4Data, located in Erie, provides discrete manufacturing companies with cloud-based solutions that ensure high quality parts are produced on time.

Two Sparrows LS/Shape City, located in Erie, is creating an interactive gaming platform for the education technology market.

Scholar Bridge, located in Erie, is a fintech lender that provides credit and financial services to college students and recent graduates.