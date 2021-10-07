Local business owners advising to plan early holiday shopping

Some business owners are urging you to buy your loved ones holiday gifts early. This could help curb expected shipping delays.

The message this fall is to place orders early to avoid holiday shipment delays.

Many business owners have learned to plan ahead with selling and shipping for the holidays, especially in the era of COVID-19. Sassy Peacock is one of the few that’s saying that winter is selling early.

“Fur coats have already been selling, men’s winter jackets are selling, I’m having trouble getting bags. I tried to order through a couple companies and ink has been a little bit of a problem,” said Cindy Fredericks, owner of Sassy Peacock.

Others are saying the lack of workers relates to the backup in shipments.

“It comes down to, I believe, a shortage of people working in warehouses, drivers and things of that nature,” said Curt Raines, Owner of Erie Pack and Ship. “Now, we’re not seeing anything that’s horrible, but we are seeing some delays.”

They are preparing themselves for the challenge.

“We’re planning for potential shortcomings when it comes to copy paper, corrugated boxes, fill, those type of items,” Raines said. “Those type of items we are stocking up on just so we’re assured that we don’t run out.”

“The last couple of months have been great. It’s over stocked, I’m trying to do that because there’s supposed to be such a shortage in the mall and stuff,” Fredericks said.

The shortage is the domino effect to keep in mind while shopping and shipping this year.

“We’re just warning that we can if they get it together, get buying and get shipping,” Raines said. Raines expects the carriers to increase their rates this year.

