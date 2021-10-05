Local business owners and investors gather for day two of Erie Homecoming

Local business owners and investors are gathering at the Bayfront Convention Center this week for Erie Homecoming.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s annual event returns to the Convention Center after being virtual last year.

The goal is to bring leaders together for presentations and networking opportunities.

Some of the panels are covering topics like United Way Community Schools, Erie’s New Americans and minority business owners.

“Even though we had a global pandemic and a shutdown, economic development in Erie did not stop, and there still was investment occurring and is investment occurring and we think there’s a bright future ahead,” said James Grunke, CEO, Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.

“All of us that are trying build businesses and build community, we go through a lot of the same things, so sharing stories and sharing ideas is super helpful to feel like hey we’re not the only one going through this sort of thing and here are some solutions that might help you,” said Carl Nicolia, president, PSNergy.

The Erie Homecoming event continues Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists