Local Business Owners Anxious and Ready to Reopen in Green Phase This Coming Week

Local businesses are anxious and ready to open their doors as they try to make back money that was lost during the pandemic.

There are still restrictions people and businesses have to follow as the green phase marks a return to a “almost normal”.

“Well, it’s fantastic, because the reason we do what we do is to keep people healthy and really it has been the hardest thing for us along the way is having so many people in programming who have needed it and have not been able to get it,” said iRock Fitness Owner Matt Pribonic.

Pribonic said the time that the gym was closed allowed his business to clean and sanitize in order to be ready to open.

“When the first month happened we basically did what we would have done in a shut down, where we take time to re-up the facility, everything from moving around equipment, cleaning equipment, serving equipment, repainting, dusting and sanitizing,” he added.

Hair salons and barbershops will also open this coming Friday.

“As soon as we posted on Facebook and Instagram, and on our website, the phones started ringing off the hook,” said Topics Salon Owner Victoria Truchanowicz.

“For us this means it’s a return to our revenue, to try and recapture some income that was coming in that we lost and never get back from the last three months, ” she added.

She stressed that it’s important to keep money local.

“And keep our money in Erie and keep our businesses that are striving to stay open and help them out and support them.”

For the complete list, click here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/covid-19/business-guidance/