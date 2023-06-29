Two local business owners reacted to the air quality conditions that are playing a role in their business operations after the DEP issued a Code Red Warning in the region.

Both owners said they are going the extra mile to help keep their staff and visitors safe, but they are aware people will make their own decisions.

A Code Red Air Quality warning has been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and a local business owner said extra precautions are being made to keep staff and visitors safe and healthy.

“Yesterday, Pier 6, particularly down on the water, we all saw the haze that was hanging over us so we just kept the big garage doors closed. If people wanted to go outside, that was them, but and there was quite a few people that didn’t want to sit outside,” said John Melody, co-owner of U Pick 6 Tap House & Pier 6.

Another Bayfront business owner said he went as far as canceling work for employees.

“Landscaping staff, we canceled their activity that day just as a general precaution,” said Nick Scott Sr., president of Scott Enterprises.

Scott recalls the hazy conditions and air quality impacting his business.

“I think we had fewer people on the mini golf course that we opened this year on those particular days and business was a little lighter,” Scott Sr. said.

Melody said this is not the first time he has had to take precautions.

“We did it once there a couple of weeks ago when they first started or when we were first affected by it. I think it was just the one day we had to do it. Yesterday was the second day. Today is an awful lot better,” he said.

As the Canadian wildfires persist both businesses say they will continue to monitor the air quality conditions to see what adjustments need to be made.

“Every day, we’ll look at the air quality and we’ll make adjustments, if necessary, but I think that they have to get pretty severe before we would take any more drastic action,” Scott Sr. added.

“We monitor everyday people, do reach out to us prior to coming to some of our locations and saying, ‘What’s the story? Can we sit outside?’ Some people thought we might close. We haven’t done that. We want to keep our staff safe, and when we need to close the doors, we close the doors,” Melody went on to say.

Both business owners are hopeful that the air quality conditions will be short-lived.