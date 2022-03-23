Local business owners gathered on March 23 to hear from Republican gubernatorial candidates for governor.

Here is more on the reaction from the candidates.

A room full of area business owners listened to the seven Republican gubernatorial candidates running for Pennsylvania governor.

The candidates spoke on a variety of topics, but the two topics that hit close to home were education and jobs.

“Trying to make Pennsylvania more competitive where the focus is on to make it more competitive lowering that corporate tax rate to encourage more businesses to locate here rather than other states, and education vocational education. In addition, the goal is to help our trades,” said Matt Clark from Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram and Humes Ford of Corry.

“Get government out of everybody’s business. That’s what one of the candidates said. He said the path of least resistance, business is choked because of government, schools are choked because of government. The people of Erie are smart enough to run their own affairs,” said Dr. John Diamond, Owner of Peace Makers Publishing.

Local business owners stated that they were pleasantly surprised with what the seven candidates had to say. One Corry business owner said that he has some homework to do.

“It’s really nice to see all of those minds coming together kind of like a body has its different parts, to see businessmen and doctors and management. It was just so encouraging to be able to watch that,” said Dr. Diamond.

Clark came to the forum with an idea of who he would vote for, but after hearing all the candidates speak, it made him rethink.

“Up there in this corner of the state, all candidates don’t necessarily get up to Northwest PA that much. So it did kind of change my mind. A couple of the candidates enlightened not only myself, but several other folks I talked to,” said Clark.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A PA U.S. Senate Candidate Forum will be held on March 30.