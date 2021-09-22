Local business owners weigh in on status of labor shortage

The hunt is still on for businesses hoping to hire workers, but jobs are being filled.

It’s been more than two weeks since the COVID unemployment benefits have ended. Are places however seeing any improvements?

We’ve seen the help wanted signs for more workers across the country, and now we are taking a look locally to see if there has been any change.

For this situation, we discovered it depends on who you ask.

There could be many factors involved as to why people are not returning to work, but places are hoping now that since the COVID unemployment benefits have ended on September 6th there will be some changes.

The president of a local staffing agency said that their activity has been up 20%.

“We have seen quite a bit more activity especially in the last two weeks. Definitely an uptake in people I’m going to say across all of our offices,” said Marc Turner, President of Career Concepts.

Turner said that there is more to it than just the benefits ending.

“I think people are ready to get on with the next step of their lives you know, and now three weeks ago we had an all time high of open jobs, and now maybe that is starting to drop a little bit,” said Turner.

While Career Concepts is seeing an increase in the number of people applying to jobs in different industries, the hospitality industry continues to see challenges.

“Generally every week we are looking to see when we need to add more people or if we need more people,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of Cork 1794.

“You can’t just sit at home. Granted the money was nice, but you have to work,” said Tina Ferraro, Co-Owner of Dominicks.

Even though the COVID-19 unemployment benefits have ended, business owners said they haven’t seen much of a change.

“After the money stopping, I haven’t noticed much of a difference,” said Ferraro.

“You wouldn’t think naturally right that that should help. I don’t think necessarily that we’ve seen on a certain date that we have been flooded with applications,” said Keller.

Business owners also said that they are hoping the community will start to see more of a positive change soon.

