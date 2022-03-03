A local business known for their great food and drinks is maximizing their efforts to raise money for hungry children in Ukraine.

Lavery Brewing Company is taking the initiative to give back to those suffering in Ukraine by doing what they do best in the Erie community.

“My aunt reached out to me and said ‘You know, we’re really strong people and you guys should pull out a family recipe and find a way to support Ukrainians over there,'” said Jason Lavery, President of Lavery Brewing Company.

The company is taking time out of their usual schedule to serve a traditional Ukrainian dish to raise money for a good cause.

“I talked to our awesome chef, Ashley, and my aunt Dolly sent us a recipe for Halusko, which is actually noodles, so Ashley is whipping up and we’re going to donate the proceeds for Ukrainian Children’s relief efforts, UNICEF specifically,” Lavery said.

Erie residents are moved by the efforts being taken by the brewing company and are responding positively.

“I think it’s a great thing that they’re doing this to give support to brave people who don’t deserve what happened to them,” said Teresa Pratt, Erie resident.

Staff of Lavery Brewing Company and those in the community feel grateful to be able to give back in this time of need and they hope their efforts will relieve the Ukrainian community.

“Definitely in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. They’re very tough people, my aunts are very tough. It’s sad that we have to get to this point, but I am glad that we can do something,” Lavery said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I’m fortunate that I’m still working, so I’m able to give what I can to the cause,” Pratt said.

Residents are continuing to pray for peace for those in Ukraine while doing what they can to support them here in Erie.