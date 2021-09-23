Local business raises more than $20K to help children with critical illnesses

One local business raised more than $20,000 to help children with critical illnesses.

ErieTec presented a $20,000 check to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday. The money was raised through an online auction, including a triple match donation made by ErieTec owners.

Make-A-Wish is a non-profit organization that creates life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish is a tremendous cause and I feel so bad for some of these kids going through what they are going through, as well as their families. It means a lot to be able to support some of these members of our company who have actually gone through this before,” said Mike Ketchel, President, ErieTec.

ErieTec has been a Make-A-Wish fundraising partner for 31 years. Since 1990, they have raised nearly $100,000.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists