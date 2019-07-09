Local Business reacts to three businesses not getting their leases renewed by the EDDC

It’s been a few months since 3 businesses found out their leases won’t be renewed by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. One of them Khao Thai, now believes they have to leave Downtown altogether. “There’s nothing that’s popping up that meets our needs,” said co-owner Douang Chay Phetsavanh.

Mayor Joe Schember says he’s sorry to hear that some businesses are having a hard time finding a new place. City officials met with them in early May. “I think we probably need to get back with them and talk some more because we did think we had an alternative at the Boston Store,” said Schember.

But will other Downtown Businesses be impacted by these nearby restaurants leaving? “The EDDC has a good plan and Molly Brannigan hopes to be a part of the plan,” said Molly Brannigan’s assistant GM April Revak.

We reached out to the EDDC. They said they have no comment at this time.