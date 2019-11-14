Local business receives $2,000 from Flagship Fund grant

$2,000 is headed to one downtown business in order to help keep the history of the building alive.

The Victoria Inn located along Peach Street is restoring the bring on different parts of the building with money they received from the city’s Flagship Fund grant. Earlier today, the city presented the Inn with the check and heard more about this can help with the future.

“It’s adding to the restoration to the building, so the building doesn’t fall down,” said Vicke Marz, owner of the Victoria Inn. “It had been a little bit of disrepair over the years and we did everything we could to restore it back to his natural beauty.”

Businesses looking to apply for a Flagship Fund grant will be able to do so in January of 2020