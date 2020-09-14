Local business sign with political message sparks mixed reactions from the community, business owner speaks out

Many Erie residents who drove through Millcreek have noticed a political sign outside of a local business.

Some people supported the message, while others claim that business and politics should be kept separate.

The sign is still standing outside of the business, however, the owner of Joe’s Gym declined to speak on camera because he has received multiple death threats because of what has been posted.

The owner of Joe’s Gym, Joe Orengia said that for the past couple of weeks people have been stealing and vandalizing some political campaign signs outside of his establishment. Thus he put up a new sign that reads “Trump hating Nazi’s, show your ignorance, display a Biden sign.”

Orengia said that the reaction from the community has been mixed.

“Just total negativity and I’m getting a lot of responses that are backing me from what I’m saying because I feel I’m right,” said Joseph Orengia, Owner of Joe’s Gym.

Other business owners in the area said that they would not choose their store front for political messages as it could affect business.

“According to the polls, I think our country is about 50-50 split. I don’t want to make half of my customers mad at me,” said Gordon Evans, Owner of Art’s Bakery.

Evans added that everyone has a right to freedom of speech. He says personally he doesn’t mix business with politics.

“I choose not to express political views in my business. I don’t think it’s good for my business and I don’t really feel qualified to have that strong of an opinion on that topic,” said Evans.

The chairman of the Erie Democratic Party said that this type of political messaging, especially ones with attention grabbing language, could affect businesses.

“This is still a free country so everyone is entitled to their own opinions, even stupid opinions, and business owners have to make a choice when their opinions particularly in such an obstuse way may affect their clientele,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie Democratic Party.

The owner of Joe’s Gym said that this isn’t the first time he has received death threats.

Orengia said that after other televised and online appearances, the community has reacted similarly, but as store owners and political experts have said we all have a right to freedom of speech.