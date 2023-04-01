Saturday was the state-wide opening of trout season, and one business is supplied with all your fishing needs.

Melissa Kelly, along with her husband, took over Buckets Fishing Shack about two years ago.

It’s located on the Presque Isle Marina, where they sell live bait and gas for boats along with some refreshments for nature lovers.

The shack has opened for trout season and will be available all summer until October.

“I can’t believe it’s spring already. It’s nice especially because that weather started to be so much better so hopefully it’s going to be a great season for us,” Melissa Kelly, co-owner of Buckets Fishing Shack.

The bait shop is open Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.