Local businesses and organizations pitch in to send relief to Kentucky tornado victims

Rescue crews continue to search for supervisors after deadly tornadoes ripped through the south and midwest.

Here in Erie, we spoke to several businesses that are doing their part to help those families who lost everything.

From money donations, to food clothes and backpacks, these organizations are accepting anything that can be used to help those families who are trying to put their lives back together.

As the agonizing clean up process continues, many families are left with nothing.

The lower east side federation is collecting anything that can help such as clean clothing, non-perishables, hygiene products, and money. So far they have several boxes of donations.

This Sunday, they plan to load them all up in the back of a truck and ship them down to Kentucky to the area that was hit especially hard.

This act of giving is what the brotherhood is all about.

“It’s about caring. It’s about helping other organizations and other people and we help them anyway we can,” said Michael Williams, Lower East Side Federation.

Helping those in need is nothing new to the Lower East Side Federation.

“Whenever this is something that is happening and we can be part of it. We want to do that,” said Williams.

Butches Place Family Restaurant on West 26th Street is also collecting donations.

“There is so many people displaced and so many people killed and so many people injured. It’s just total devastation down there and they are going to need all the help they can get,” said Jeffery King, Owner of Butch’s Place Family Restaurant.

King has a glass jar for donations by the register. He said you don’t even have to buy anything just stop by and fill up the jar.

“Stop in and donate, let help these people it’s Christmas time they have just been totally devastated,” said King.

King said right now he is looking for the right non-profit to give the money so he is sure all of it will go to the victims.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you are still hoping to pitch in, the Lower East Side Federation will also be having a big donation drive this Friday.