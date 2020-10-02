Local businesses are supporting the family of Johnny Heubel

Local businesses are doing what they can to support the family of Johnny Heubel.

The Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe made special cookies designed in honor of the senior. According to the owner, they sold out in less than 24 hours and all of the proceeds are going to the family.

Odis 12 started off the week by auctioning off a pair of Air Jordan shoes, which were blue and white embroidered with #23, but the restaurant decided they didn’t want to stop there.

So tonight, 23% of dinner sales will go towards the family. This will begin at 5 p.m. tonight and includes both dine-in and take-out orders.