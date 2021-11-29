Local businesses discuss Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday

Businesses had some great support from the community this past week.

Some businesses said that Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday increased their sales.

Businesses said that they had an increase of sales this week because of the support of the community during Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Small businesses Saturday over the weekend and Cyber Monday are two big days for shoppers to buy gifts for the holidays.

Some businesses in Erie had a big turnout, while others said it was a regular business day.

“I think it went really successfully being that we are a smaller business in Erie and the only running store in Erie. We get a lot of traction within the running community and we get a lot of traction from the running community and definitely upped our sales being that more people are out and about compared to last season,” said Stephanie Capilongo, Sales Associate at Achilles Running Shop.

Self Serve Selfies is a store that decorates different rooms to take pictures in. The co-owner said that they have had a great turnout with Small Business Saturday and their discount on Cyber Monday.

“We had people come in you know take pictures. We had a little Christmas things. They like to do things online the selfies and we just wanted to make the place a little fun for things inside,” said Douglas Barnes, Co-Owner of Self Serve Selfies.

On the other hand, some businesses such as Hydroponics shop had a normal day of sales.

“I had a few people in on Saturday so you know that was nice, but everyday is different. You know sometimes we get slammed, sometimes it’s slower,” said Kim Daugherty, Owner of Northern Lights Hydroponics LLC.

Employees at Achilles Running Shop said that they really feel the support from the community.

“I just had a guy in here earlier today say I know these shoes are online. I could have gone to REI, but I’d rather shop here and support you guys that means a lot coming from someone who could have easily gone online to shop,” said Capilongo.

Businesses are hoping as it gears towards Christmas they will continue to see an increase in sales.

Businesses say that those two days are a help with sales but what really brings in the money for them are the two days leading up to Christmas.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists