After a two-year hiatus, CelebrateErie returns with all the great food, music and family fun activities.

No one could be happier to see its return than local business vendors that need the exposure to keep their doors open.

Think of the thousands of people that walk by the vendor setups. Each person is a potential customer.

CelebrateErie is about celebrating, music, art, culture, family and business. Dozens of locally-owned vendors line up State Street looking to sell their unique products.

One of those is Mucktails, which sells homemade bath, home and body care.

“It’s great to be part of CelebrateErie. I grew up here, so I used to come down here all the time as a kid and as an adult now to just support local vendors and be part of the community. Anything we can do to help the community and just have that positive impact is always great,” said Mashea Williams, co-owner of Mucktails.

Like many businesses, Bobrowicz Farms has been hit hard by the pandemic, so CelebrateErie is a great boost.

“This is awesome. This is just incredible exposure for a business,” said Tom Bobrowicz, owner of Bobrowicz Farms.

He said as the company was expanding, COVID hit.

“We developed a line of topicals and oils as we expanded and had them ready for market right as COVID hit, so we could not get out and sell. We have been down here selling for about two years. We have been in Perry Square for a bunch of events, like the farmer’s markets and the rib fest last year, and it’s really great to see all these people now,” Bobrowicz added.

Stanganelli’s Italian Foods has been in the community since 1961.

“I know it’s been three years in the making since we had it last time. It’s been a great opportunity for Erie to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather and all the great food that Erie has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for us vendors, as well as all the citizens of Erie, so we like it,” said Tom Spagel, from Stanganelli’s Italian Foods.

Friday night’s headliner for music was the X Ambassadors. The three-day festival wraps up Sunday, Aug. 21.