Local businesses expanding in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Everyone knows there’s a long list of business that have been hit hard by the pandemic, with some even forced to close. On the other hand, some have experienced growth and the need to expand.

During the middle of a worldwide pandemic might not seem like the best time to expand a business, but some have rolled the dice and the risk is paying off.

Gordon’s Meat Market on Peach Street is now open. Their recipe for their success is keeping it local.

“That is a pretty big concept, they wanted to keep going, keep everything local and keep it in the community. Customers seem to like that and they appreciate that.” said Scott Herron.

Herron says he gets all his bread, produce, baked goods and milk from local vendors.

“The owners had a vision of coming up with something unique and this is the culmination of a lot of hard work and effort to get it going.” Herron said.

In the same location, Gordon’s Meat Market partnered with Firestone’s Bar and Grille. The grille has five local beers on tap. Also, there is Paris Cap and Cork that sells local wine and craft beers.

Another business opening soon is Pier 6 Rooftop Bar and Restaurant by the Bayfront. Owner John Melody says he’s happy to be expanding.

“It’s been a start and stop project because of COVID, but we are nearly there and it’s exciting to feel like we are nearly there.” Melody said.

Melody says they plan to open within the month on top of the Bayfront Marriott parking garage and they’re looking to hire.

“Yeah we will and as anybody will tell you, all you have to do is drive around town and see the ‘Now Hiring’ signs out front of every kind of business. It’s not just the hospitality business.” Melody said.

Melody’s other restaurant, the Bayhouse Oyster Bar is below the Pier. It will be opening this summer.